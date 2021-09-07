Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. 1,032,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

