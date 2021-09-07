Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.