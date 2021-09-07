Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

PAYX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,639. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

