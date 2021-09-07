Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Payfare (TSE:PAY) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Payfare from C$9.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE PAY traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.99. 30,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,311. Payfare has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

