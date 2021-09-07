Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $130.95 and a 12-month high of $275.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.