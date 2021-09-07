PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $201,250,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $290.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average of $268.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

