Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,010 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $6,418,195. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $274.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.