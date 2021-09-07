Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

