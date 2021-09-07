Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

