Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $251.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average of $227.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

