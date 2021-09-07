Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.43 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

