Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after purchasing an additional 689,952 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000.

GOVT stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

