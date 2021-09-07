Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

