Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,479.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $25,479.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00052260 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 23,989,067 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

