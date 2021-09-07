pEOS Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.35 million and $377.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00183276 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.72 or 0.07074921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.69 or 0.99924121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.00724194 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

