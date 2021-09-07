Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

