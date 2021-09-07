Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,842. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.