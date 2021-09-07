Piper Sandler Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $525.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $508.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

