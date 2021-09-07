Piper Sandler Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $140.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

