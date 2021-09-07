Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pirelli & C. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

