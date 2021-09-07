PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,065 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.