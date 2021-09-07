PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,799 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

