PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 110,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.93.

