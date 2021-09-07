PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.94. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

