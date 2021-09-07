PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

