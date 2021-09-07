PolkaWar Tops 1-Day Volume of $981,640.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $981,640.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00142006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00195056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.17 or 0.07670654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,827.18 or 0.99759665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.00921168 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

