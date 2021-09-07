Portage Biotech Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTG opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.44 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $3,731,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

