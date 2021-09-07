Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 58,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

