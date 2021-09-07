Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

