PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Given New GBX 1,740 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.07) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.35.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.