Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CAO Jason R. Ausher Sells 12,222 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 9.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.