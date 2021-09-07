PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $62.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.11 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

