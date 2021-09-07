Public Mint Price Hits $0.11 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.89 million and $206,649.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

