Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.33 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

