Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $828.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.