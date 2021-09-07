Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Issued By B. Riley

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 194,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

