Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.