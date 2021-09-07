Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

QRVO opened at $185.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

