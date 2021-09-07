Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 51.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.91. 10,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,444. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.17 and a 200 day moving average of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

