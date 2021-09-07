Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 678 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.51.

