Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

