Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.61. 4,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,207. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

