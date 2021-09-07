QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

