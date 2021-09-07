Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,382,578.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

