Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Shares of QLYS opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.
In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,732,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,382,578.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,478 shares of company stock worth $36,233,196. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.