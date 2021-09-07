Quarterhill Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

QTRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,868. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,368.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

