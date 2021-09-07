Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
