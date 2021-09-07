Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

