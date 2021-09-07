Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a market cap of £441.36 million and a PE ratio of 14.55. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

