Raze Network Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $302,337.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

