Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,058.17 or 1.00004504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007496 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.